MayTech Global Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday Inc (WDAY)

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 3.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $198,900,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Workday by 1,817.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,537,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $132,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,660,000 after buying an additional 462,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $49,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total value of $50,009,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,106. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.72 and a beta of 1.79. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $788.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.84 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MayTech Global Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday Inc (WDAY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/maytech-global-investments-llc-reduces-holdings-in-workday-inc-wday.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.