McClatchy (MNI) Upgraded to Buy at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MNI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. McClatchy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.71.

Get McClatchy alerts:

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $180.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.18 million.

In other McClatchy news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 57,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $290,344.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 151,043 shares of company stock worth $755,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.