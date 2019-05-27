Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,331 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,322. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1566 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

