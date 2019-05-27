Mega Uranium (MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 240020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mega Uranium from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

