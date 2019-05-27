Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $73,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,837. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

