Metallic Minerals (MMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 67000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

About Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

