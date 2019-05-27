Methode Electronics (MEI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MEI opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

