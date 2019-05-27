Metlife (MET) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.39.

MET opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

