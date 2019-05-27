Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

MIK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 1,617,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,630. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 247,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

