Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities raised Mitchells & Butlers to an add rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.53) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

In related news, insider Phil Urban acquired 15,115 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £39,752.45 ($51,943.62). Insiders have acquired 15,254 shares of company stock worth $4,012,934 over the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

