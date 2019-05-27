Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,057,000 after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,347,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,230,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 38,316,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,780 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

