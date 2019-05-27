National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,377 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.39.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

