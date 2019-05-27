National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $38.20 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

