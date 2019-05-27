NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 629,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $66,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 25,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

