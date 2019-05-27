New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock opened at $242.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

