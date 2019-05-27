NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

NEE stock opened at $203.37 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

