Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,516.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,822.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

