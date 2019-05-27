Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,827. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

