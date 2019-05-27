Novartis (NVS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Novartis has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

