Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 0.7% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

