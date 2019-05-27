Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helical (HLCL)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LON HLCL opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.72) on Thursday. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy bought 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

