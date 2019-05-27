Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $1.27 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous dividend of $0.20. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

