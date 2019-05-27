Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE OAS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 66,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

