Olin Co. (OLN) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised shares of Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,229. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Olin’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 519,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 388,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,463 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.