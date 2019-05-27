Ooma (OOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $170,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $184,286. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ooma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ooma by 99,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

