Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Symantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Symantec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 332,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $7,473,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 880,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,927 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,645 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

