Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 647 Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $126.25 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

