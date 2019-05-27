O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.13.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $366.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $265.27 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.60, for a total transaction of $1,703,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,677,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,386 shares of company stock worth $19,706,302. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $4,525,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

