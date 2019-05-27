Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 31,671 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $79,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $132.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,816 shares of company stock worth $17,122,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 31,671 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-sells-31671-shares-of-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.