Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $798,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/parker-hannifin-corp-ph-holdings-lifted-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.