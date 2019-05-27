PCM Inc (PCMI) Short Interest Update

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,564 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 781,412 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PCMI stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCM has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Get PCM alerts:

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. PCM had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $533.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.20 million. Equities analysts expect that PCM will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “PCM Inc (PCMI) Short Interest Update” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/pcm-inc-pcmi-short-interest-update.html.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.