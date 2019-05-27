Peel Hunt Cuts Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Price Target to GBX 171

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 171 ($2.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

LON HZD opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In related news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 13,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

