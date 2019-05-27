Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5,685.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $136,597.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $63,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $23.46 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $504.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

