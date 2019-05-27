People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 63.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 544,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after acquiring an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 147,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock worth $2,898,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

