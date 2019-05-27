PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,617,000 after buying an additional 58,819 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

