Phonecoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Phonecoin has a market cap of $57,330.00 and $296.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00394678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.01314457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00139124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 66,687,565 coins and its circulating supply is 66,287,315 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

