Photronics (PLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Photronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Photronics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $553.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $55,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,400 shares of company stock worth $227,185. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.