Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 135,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

