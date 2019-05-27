Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 84.75%. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

