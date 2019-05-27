Pinnacle Bank Has $2.90 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,257.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $282.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $294.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

