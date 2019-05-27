Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.12. 5,262,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,285. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

