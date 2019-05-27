PIVX Hits Market Cap of $41.53 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $41.53 million and $2.71 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008311 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Binance, BiteBTC and YoBit. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009568 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

