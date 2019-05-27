Pluralsight Inc (PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 480,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $13,635,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,778,674 shares of company stock valued at $249,921,156 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $203,041,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight by 87.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 70.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $94,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 152.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

