Preferred Bank (PFBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

PFBC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

