Premium Brands (PBH) PT Raised to C$84.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Monday, January 28th. Desjardins downgraded Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.63.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$84.06 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$118.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$843.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$829.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.91999981666038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.54 per share, with a total value of C$47,902.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,869,097.14.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

