Primerica (PRI) PT Set at $108.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $2,004,130. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Primerica by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

