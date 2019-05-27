Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,176 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,790 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

PG opened at $106.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $2,494,897.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 249,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,322,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,091 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,647. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

