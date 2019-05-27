Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $357,663.00 and approximately $120,294.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00052606 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00188332 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005809 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

