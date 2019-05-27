Pure Storage (PSTG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $8,184,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,068 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 898,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250,529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 83.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $113,599,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.