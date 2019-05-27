Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

HPE stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,567,000 after buying an additional 525,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after buying an additional 19,172,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,166,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,441 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,674,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.